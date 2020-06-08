There are reports in South Africa that last week’s lifting of an alcohol ban – which had been imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus – has led to a sharp rise in trauma cases at hospitals some of which are already under strain due to the pandemic.

A specialist at a hospital in Durban told South Africa’s Sunday Times newspaper that there had been many more stabbings, accidents and assaults.

“It’s a nightmare. All are linked to unbanning alcohol,” he told the newspaper.

Hospitals have also reported an increase in car accident victims.

During the first two months of the lockdown when alcohol was banned some hospitals reported a 70% reduction in trauma admissions.

The Country’s coronavirus case count currently stands at 48,285

SA minister says 95% of schools to re-open

South African schools are reopening after government eased lockdown measures, with the education minister saying 95% of the learning institutions have met requirements for safe reopening.

The government has disinfected school premises and distributed masks and personal protective gear. The re-opening of schools was postponed by one week to allow for full compliance.

Local broadcasters have been sharing videos of learners streaming back to schools on Monday.

School administrators are ensuring that students are adhering to social distancing, washing of hands and having their temperatures checked on arrival.

Minister Angie Motshekga said efforts to prepare schools that are not yet ready were ongoing, with the biggest challenge being the sanitation of premises.

She also cited the vandalism of more than 1,000 that happened after schools closed as another challenge.

The minister said no school that is not compliant will be allowed to re-open but that no learner shall be left behind.