Stanbic Bank has donated COVID-19 items to three health care institutions, namely Ghana Health Service (GHS), Cardiothoracic Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and 37 Military Hospital, to help in their fight against the pandemic.

The GHS got 5,568 units of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kit, 5,504 units of Nucleic acid (RNA) extraction kit, and an Autopure 32A-Nucleic Acid Purification System all valued upwards of 100,000 dollars. The Cardio Unit and 37 Hospital each received 200 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for their frontline staff.

Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Alhassan Andani said the pandemic has taught humanity the importance of oneness especially in times of distress.

“This is the time for us to demonstrate our unity in achieving the common goal of combatting the spread of the virus. We must do this without losing sight of our collective responsibility in contributing in various ways to stop the spread. For us at Stanbic Bank, we believe Ghana is our home and our commitment to drive its growth will continue to find expression in the things that we do to support the fight against this pandemic. As we tackle the challenge of supplies, the collective task is for each of us to be personally responsible for our health and that of the community,” Mr. Andani said.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director- General of the Ghana Health Services thanked Stanbic Bank on behalf of GHS and Ministry of Health.

“These test kits and critical gear will be put to good use in our critical fight a. When the battle with COVID 19 is over the name of Stanbic will be among those that will be mentioned for the role you have played in the push back against the disease. We appreciate this support and we are very grateful for this donation.”

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Stanbic with this donation. Unfortunately, in the midst of the crisis, prices of such critical items have shot up astronomically, so your donation is indeed timely, and we are grateful. It will go a long way to give personnel confidence to interact with patients,” said Dr Lawrence Serebuor, Director of the National Cardiothoracic Center.

Staff of the bank launched an internal drive to raise funds for the purchase of more test kits for the GHS. Called the All for One, One for All campaign, the three-month drive has seen staff contribute up to 30 percent of their individual salaries towards the purchase of critical equipment for the Ghana Health Service.