As part of measures to curb road accidents in Ghana, the State Transport Corporation (STC) has added to its services, a vehicle testing centre to examine the roadworthiness of vehicles within its catchment area.

The facility which has been licensed by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) also incorporates a dedicated space for testing of buses and trucks.

Addressing the media during the commissioning of the facility, the Managing Director of STC, Nana Akomea said the facility will lead to a reduction in the number of road carnages in the country.

He said the new service will be very helpful to persons within its catchment areas including Kaneshie, Adabraka, and Kokomlemle.

“For me, what makes me even happier is the location of this facility. This whole catchment area, north industrial area, south industrial area, Kokomlemle, Adabraka, asylum down, you don’t have a facility that will test your vehicle like this so all of you who are in this catchment area, Kaneshie, Tesano, STC has brought you with our partner hammer company, this vehicle testing facility so you have no more excuse not to be on time with your roadworthy tests.”

Meanwhile, the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority DVLA says it will soon grant licenses to about 30 private vehicle testing centres across the country by the end of this year to assist in the roadworthy testing and certification of vehicles.

Addressing the media during the commissioning of the STC testing centre in Accra, Deputy Manager of DVLA Prince Adusei said the policy will complement government’s efforts at reducing road accidents in the country.

“We have over 50 applications pending but as we always do it, we don’t rush into accrediting any facility which is operating until we are sure that the equipment and the facility are indeed ready,” he said.

He added that drivers seeking to acquire license can do so in subsequent days at the Accra Digital Center through the DVLA online portal.