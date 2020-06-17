The Managing Director of the State Transport Company STC, Nana Akomea, is calling for a standard speed limit and proper training for all commercial drivers in the country.

According to him, some vehicles have specific speed limits which drivers are ignorant of.

Addressing the media during the commissioning of the STC Vehicle Testing Center in Accra, Nana Akomea said allocating speed limits and training to commercial drivers will help in curbing road accidents.

“With the driver training, you wouldn’t go to the clinic if you weren’t sure that there was a qualified doctor or qualified nurses so if you are going to sit in a bus or a vehicle that will take you to Kumasi you would like to make sure that the driver has some standard training.”

“Commercial vehicles should be subjected to some speed limit, at STC there is what we call ‘the governor’ that sets the speed limit at a 100km/h so you the driver you cannot do more than a 100km/h because the standard long-distance bus is designed to withstand impact at a 100km/h,” he added.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to curb road accidents in Ghana, the State Transport Corporation has added to its services, a vehicle testing centre to examine the roadworthiness of vehicles within its catchment area.

The facility which has been licensed by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) also incorporates a dedicated space for testing of buses and trucks.

Addressing the media during the commissioning of the facility Nana Akomea said the facility will lead to a reduction in the number of road carnages in the country.

He said the new service will be very helpful to persons within its catchment areas including Kaneshie, Adabraka, and Kokomlemle.