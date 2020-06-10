Evacuation of stranded Ghanaians in the United Kingdom will be done on June 17, 2020.

The Ghana Mission in the United Kingdom made this known in a statement outlining guidelines for evacuation.

Prospective evacuees have been asked to pay the negotiated rate of fare to the airline tasked to transfer them to Ghana.

The statement indicated that persons who meet the requirements set out by the Mission will be contacted by the said airline.

Passengers who are already in possession of KLM or Airfrance return tickets will be allowed to use those tickets for the flight.

“Such passengers should furnish KLM with a copy of the return ticket,” the statement clarified.

Evacuees have been instructed to “carry the appropriate PPE ie. Face masks before boarding the flight.”

There will be temperature checks before evacuees board the plane.

Evacuees will also bear the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine, with a “possible extension to 21 days depending on individual cases.”

Ghana’s borders were closed indefinitely as part of measures to stop the importation of the Coronavirus disease into the country.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo subsequently indicated that his government had put in place measures to evacuate Ghanaians who have been stranded abroad due to the border closure.

He disclosed that the individuals who will be evacuated will be made to undergo mandatory quarantine and other safety protocols.

“Our border, by air, land, and sea, remains closed until further notice for human traffic. However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, a special dispensation is going to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols,” he said.

