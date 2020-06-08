A Sunyani-based artist, Isaac Djan, has honoured the General Manager of Citi TV/FM, Bernard Koku Avle with a pyrography portrait.

Isaac Djan told Citi News that over the years he has been monitoring the exploits of Bernard Avle in the Ghanaian media landscape and the gesture is to show appreciation to Mr. Avle for the transformation he is bringing to the into the country through his work.

Mr. Djan added said Bernard Avle has made a great impact in the Ghanaian society through his the Citi Breakfast Show which he believes is the most listened to the morning show in Ghana.

Isaac Djan who is currently pursuing an MPhil in Art Education at the University of Education Winneba admonished parents to stop discouraging their children who want to pursue art as a career.

He indicated that art has helped him a lot and has become part of his life.

“Pyrography is the art of drawing with fire. I am currently able to pay my fees because of art, I use the proceeds I get from the work I sell to pay my fees and do other things. This shows that art is not bad after all as perceived by some parents in the country.”

He further urged parents not to force their children to pursue some specific careers especially when they show interest in taking arts as their profession.

“After school, most people are looking up to the government for employment but with art you can start something on your own. Parents need to support their children who are into art with the tools they need,” he said.