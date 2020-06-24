The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by policy think-tank IMANI Africa and some other civil society groups seeking to be considered as friends of the court in the case involving the Electoral Commission’s planned voter registration exercise.

The Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame in opposing the amicus application argued that IMANI and its cohorts did not provide any critical additional information that would aid the Court in the determination of the matter.

The Court, presided over by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, agreed with the Deputy Attorney General and dismissed the application saying the processes as filed were not supported by law.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa had earlier in a counter-motion to what had been filed by IMANI and the CSOs said the Supreme Court should reject the request as she believes that their involvement will not add any value to the case but rather delay proceedings.

Among other reasons for her position, she said the applicants did not show that they had expertise in law or in the subject matter.

“The applicants have not drawn this Honourable Court’s attention to any law or decision which appeared to have been overlooked by this Honourable Court or the parties or their counsels as the legal authorities contained in the proposed amicus brief.”

She argued in her affidavit that “The applicants have also not shown any expertise that they have in law or regarding the matter currently pending before the Court for which the count should entertain a brief from them.”

“Furthermore, the applicants have not stated or shown that they have any special expertise relating to the interpretation and protection of the constitution and its guaranteed rights (the subject matter) which is not yet at the disposal of this Honourable Court, the parties and their lawyers or appeared to be overlooked by the court or the parties before it.”

Jean Mensa in her affidavit also argued that the application by IMANI Africa and the rest of the CSOs seeking to be friends of the court is just for them to seek an opportunity to re-argue the plaintiffs’ case and granting it would be an abuse of the process and would unnecessarily delay the determination of the suits before the Supreme court.

“In the circumstances, I pray that the application herein be dismissed,” she urged the apex court.

Meanwhile the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has described as disappointing the decision of the court to throw out their application.

He said his outfit has however accepted the court’s decision in good faith.

“On the onset of this application we said we are at the benevolence of the law so whatever they do, we live with it. We are disappointed though that they didn’t even consider the brief itself. We think that they would have benefited greatly from it but the laws have spoken and we can’t quarel with that. I hope that the decision they arrive at will be the direction that everyone can live with it.”