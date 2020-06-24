The Supreme Court has moved its judgement in the case in which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is challenging the exclusion of the existing voter ID card from the list of documents needed to register to vote to Thursday, January 25, 2020.

It was initially scheduled to pass its judgement on June 23, 2020.

The Court will also pronounce on whether Ghana’s election management body can compile an electoral roll more than once.

The Lawyer for the NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, on the question of the existing voter ID Card in Court, questioned the factual basis of the Electoral Commission’s assertion that over 12 million voters enrolled onto the current register without any form of identification; the basis upon which it is seeking to compile an entirely new register.

Supreme Court dismisses IMANI and others’ amicus brief

The Supreme Court also dismissed an application filed by policy think-tank IMANI Africa and some other civil society groups seeking to be considered as friends of the court in the ongoing case.

The Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame in opposing the amicus application argued that IMANI and its cohorts did not provide any critical additional information that would aid the Court in the determination of the matter.

The court, presided over by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, agreed with the Deputy Attorney General and dismissed the application saying the processes as filed were not supported by law.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa had earlier in a counter-motion to what had been filed by IMANI and the CSOs said the Supreme Court should reject the request as she believes that their involvement will not add any value to the case but rather delay proceedings.

Among other reasons for her position, she said the applicants did not show that they had expertise in law or in the subject matter.