A Sekondi Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody a Takoradi based Islamic Scholar, Abubakar Mustapha aka Mallam Bawa for allegedly cutting off a finger of an 18-year boy, Abubakar Sadiq, whom he suspected to be a thief.

Mallam Bawa and Mohammed Muntaar Shaibu together with three other accomplices currently on the run have been charged with causing harm.

The accomplices; Alidu Saeed, Awal Saeed and Saani Umani, were charged with abetment of crime.

Abubakar Mustapha and Mohammed Muntaar Shaibu pleaded not guilty to charges proffered against them.

Judge Naa Amarley Akowuah, remanded Mustapha whilst 15-year-old Shaibu, a juvenile, was granted bail.

Presiding Judge Akowuah, stated that she is “keeping the actual accused person, Abubakar Mustapha aka Mallam Bawa in custody for it to force the Islamic stakeholders to bring the accomplices at large to the Police station.”

The case has since been adjourned to 22nd June 2020.

On 3rd June 2020, suspect Mallam Bawa, and his accomplices, operating from the Takoradi Central Mosque at Top Ten, cut off the figures of victim, Abubakar Sadiq, after accusing him of stealing a wall clock and other items from an Islamic school.

They allegedly tied the victim with an electric wire, placed his hand on a wooden cluster and cut off a finger on his right hand.

They allegedly dipped the wounded hand of the victim into hot oil.