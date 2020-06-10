The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has set up a special taskforce to ensure the safe re-opening of schools for final year students.

Among other duties, the taskforce will oversee the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and also ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, who made the announcement, said this is to ensure a safe academic environment.

“The President has set up a special team under the office of the Senior Minister with the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, the Director-General of Military Logistics, the Deputy Director-General of Police welfare, the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Local Government to coordinate with the distribution of logistics and ensure that schools reopening happen safely and securely.”

“We do know that COVID-19 has brought to bear the need to embrace blended learning because we are getting into a new normal and it is imperative that the universities and all Ghana Educational Institutions adopt blended learning.”

Schools in the country were ordered to shut down in March 2020 as part of measures to limit a further spread of the novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] in the country.

The President subsequently gave a directive on Sunday, May 31, 2020, for schools to be reopened for only final year students to prepare and enable them to take their final examinations.

Final year SHS students will be in school on Monday, June 22, 2020, while final year JHS students will resume on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Universities will also reopen for final year students on June 15, 2020.

The Minister earlier issued some guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Full guidelines for Junior High Schools

Re-opening on Monday, June 29, 2020

Final Year Students (JHS 3) only

Eleven Weeks of Academic work and then one week for BECE

All classes to be split – No more than 30 students in a class

Classes will be from 9 am to 1 pm each day (Reduced School Day)

No breaks outside the classroom

Schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Schools will be unavailable for religious activities

No sports or sporting events

Guidelines for Senior High Schools

Re-opening on Monday, June 22, 2020

Final year students (SHS 3) and SHS 2 Gold Track only

Six weeks of academic work then five weeks for WASSCE

All classes to be split – No more than 25 students in a class

All day students in Boarding Schools will be in boarding

Day schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Dining will be in batches in boarding schools

No visitors allowed

Schools are unavailable for religious activities

No sports and sporting events

Guidelines for Tertiary institutions

Re-opening on Monday, June 15, 2020

Final year students only

Six weeks of academic work and four weeks for exams

Split all classes

Private tertiary institutions are to provide to NCTE

Number of Staff

Number of Final Year Students

All Non-MoE educational institutions are also expected to re-open on Monday, June 15, 2020

Foreign Students who are outside the country and are identified will be allowed to return granted their country will allow them to exit.

