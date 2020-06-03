Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has defended government’s decision not to lift the ban on football despite raising restrictions on other sporting disciplines.

According to the Minister, the cost which would have been incurred in ensuring the necessary conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among players compelled the government to maintain the ban.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Asiamah said the National Sports Authority had estimated that about GH¢60,000 would have been needed to isolate teams and test players before matches, while ensuring the stadiums are regularly disinfected.

“How do we disinfect all the stadia, the hotels because the players sleep there? How do we test all these players?” Asiamah asked at the briefing.

He also argued that it would be difficult to keep fans from gathering at match venues to watch games in Ghana.

“In our environment, is it possible to play football without our supporters? The figure that came out from the NSA was about GHS 60,000 per match. That’s a major challenge.”

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday lifted the ban on some non-contact sports in the country as he eased restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, football was left out, with the risk of spread considered to be greater in the sport.

A number of leagues in Europe have put measures in place to resume their current league seasons amid strict safety protocols.

The German Bundesliga has also seen a successful restart so far, with the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A and the Premier League set to return later in June.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was hoping that similar considerations would be made for a resumption of the local league season and had offered suggestions on how that could be achieved.

However, those plans appear to have been quashed, for now at least.