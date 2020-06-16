Immigration officers at Saboba in the Northern Region on Tuesday intercepted a truck loaded with assorted agricultural inputs and sound appliances allegedly being smuggled into neighbouring Togo.

Sources within the Immigration post say the officers acted upon a tip-off leading to the arrest.

The interception was done at the time the items were being offloaded at the riverbank into a canoe at Boagban, a suburb of Saboba.

The items include knapsack machines, weedicides and some musical items.

Confirming the incident to the media, the Saboba District Chief Executive, George Bingrini said a task force was formed after the district witnessed massive smuggling of inputs in the previous seasons.

“Last year Saboba was among the districts that were barred from distribution of the fertilizer because of the smuggling but this year we have put a lot of measures in place. We have written to the Ministry of Agric and they have approved supply to Saboba so that the farmers can get access to it. We have developed a task force to make sure that fertilizers are not smuggled out of the district again.”