The Paramount Chief of the Lawra traditional area in the Upper West Region, Naa Puowele Karbo IV, has lauded the government for bringing various development projects to the area.

According to the chief, the Lawra traditional area has witnessed a massive transformation in the road, health, education and agriculture sectors since Nana Akufo-Addo took the reigns of governance in January 2017.

Naa Karbo made the comments when the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, and some officials of his ministry paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

“My paramountcy has received its fair share of development in terms of roads and all other sectors. It’s all because of the goodwill, understanding and supports the government has for this area. We are very appreciative about what the government is doing in terms of roads and infrastructural projects”.

The paramount chief, who is the father of the Member of Parliament for the Lawra, Anthony Abaefaa Karbo, appealed to government expedite action on some road projects as well as construct the Dikpeh bridge to ease transportation between the area and Burkina Faso.

Mr Amoako-Attah assured the chief that plans are far advanced to award the Dikpeh bridge which he said: “has been on the drawing board for far too long”.

He explained that “the president is fully committed to his mandate of ensuring the equitable distribution of the national cake. That is why we paid over two billion ghana Cedis to contractors to continue to work on roads in the country.”

The minister and his entourage inspected the Dikpeh bridge and key road projects in the Upper West Region.