The Sissala West District of the Upper West Region has recorded 10 new cases of COVID 19, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 33.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who disclosed the new cases at a media briefing today, Tuesday, said: “the 10 new cases in the Upper West Region are all from our enhanced contact tracing in Sissala West after one person was confirmed in the area.”

The 10 new cases in the Sissala West District are among some 229 confirmed new cases in the country with the Ashanti Region leading with 70 cases.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih has disclosed that all but two of the 23 persons with COVID-19 in the region have been treated, discharged, and reintegrated into their communities.

Addressing some farmers at Kowie in the Sissala East municipality, Dr.Bin Salih said “out of the 23 cases, 21 have fully recovered and discharged. We have taken the pain to help reinvigorate all of them back into their communities. It is our hope that the remaining ones will also recover in no time.”

While applauding health workers in the region, the Minister appealed to residents to strictly adhere to all safety protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count

As of Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Ghana had recorded 12,193 cases of the novel disease and 4,326 recoveries with 58 deaths.