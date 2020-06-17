The University of Cape Coast has appointed Professor Johnson Boampong as its new Vice-Chancellor.

Jeff Teye Emmanuel Onyame has also been appointed as the registrar of the university.

According to a press release signed by John Kofi Nyan, secretary of the University of Cape Coast Council, the decision was reached at a special meeting held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong will start his four-year term effective August 1, 2020.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong who is currently the Provost of the College of Health and Allied Sciences will take over from the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah whose term of office ends on 31st of July 2020.

Mr. Onyame will be taking over from Mr. John Kofi Nyan.

He is currently the Director, Directorate of Academic Affairs.

Please find the press release below

Meanwhile, final year students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) who reported to school on Monday June 15 have expressed satisfaction about the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the university authorities.

More than 4,500 final students are expected to report at UCC to complete their respective courses.

The students, some of whom reported to school as early as 7am were, however, left frustrated as they waited for hours to go through registration before they were granted access to their rooms.

Two students are to occupy a room which formerly accommodated four.

A visit to the various halls of residence at the university revealed that only a hand full of students had arrived as of 11:20am.

Artisans were seen fixing hand washing and other facilities as students waited patiently to go through registration process for re-allocation of rooms at the Oguaa hall.

The situation was not different from Adehye, Atlantic and Casford Halls.