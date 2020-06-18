The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu has said the importance of the institution to Ghana has been highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him the university’s investments in research has helped the country’s fight in terms of testing and treatment.

He made this known during a donation of Medical Supplies including ventilators to the University of Ghana Medical Centre by the Chinese Embassy in Ghana.

“We have shown our credibility during this time of COVID-19; in terms of research, in terms of healthcare and all that it takes to ensure that the government stays on its feet in the fight against COVID-19. Research has been very expensive.

“The Noguchi memorial institute for medical research led the fight in the testing of this COVID-19, the medical centre here is taking extremely good care of patients who have been brought into intensive health care and they must be congratulated for a job done. One of our priorities as a university is partnership, so we are very much interested in a partnership.”

Three days after the University reopened for final year students, Vice-Chancellor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu says he is concerned by the rate at which some persons are disregarding safety protocols.

“On my way down here I made a few observations of a couple of people walking around without face masks but you know we can’t have a perfect society. In all cases, there may be some outliners but we are hoping that they will come on board and realise that putting on the mask is first to protect yourself as an individual and in the unfortunate event of you having the virus, you show respect to your brothers and sisters by making sure that you do not transmit the virus. So it serves two purposes and we expect them all to adhere.”

Meanwhile, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs of the university has appealed to students of the institution to keep visitors out of campus, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the institution has put in various arrangements to ensure the safety of students while they were on campus.

Prof Amfo made the appeal on Monday, June 15, 2020, when she toured the University as part of activities marking the reopening of the institution for its final year students.

The Chinese Community in Ghana had earlier donated 15 Ventilators and 20,000 medical masks to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The Community also donated 1,600 N95 masks, 120 protective suits, 60 face shields, and 100 medical goggles to the Hospital.