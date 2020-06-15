Public and Private Universities across the country say they are ready to resume academic work as final year students return to school today, June 15, 2020.

The partial reopening as announced by the government will see final year University students resume lectures to enable them to take their exit exams.

Chairman of Vice-Chancellors Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro says adequate measures have been put in place to protect students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

“All universities are obliging to reopen and so come the 15th, Monday, all universities will reopen so students who want to come to campus are free to come to campus. Those who for one reason or the other feel that they are safe where they are and they have access to internet facilities and they will want to stay at home while we continue our online things,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellors called for the provision of adequate personal protective equipment to supply students.

Prof. Oduro Owusu at a different forum said it will not auger well for the schools if students demand on PPE and the schools are unable to make any provision.

“Students will start demanding PPE immediately they arrive on campus and if we are unable to supply them, you can rest assured that certain words will go to the public.”

“So we are pleading with you and your very good team to ensure that these PPEs are well provided,” Prof. Owusu stated.

The government over the weekend made available Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and logistics to 234 universities in the country.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the 234 tertiary institutions are dotted across the country.

“In all, we are expecting about 200,000 persons to benefit from these logistics. In terms of the specific logistics, everybody is getting three face masks which are reusable so that will be about 600,000 unit of face masks,” he added.

The Minister said over 1,700 veronica buckets, over 200,000 two hundred ML units of hand sanitizers, and over 3,400 packets of soap and another 3,400 packets of tissue are being distributed.

“About 900 thermometers are also going to all of these schools in addition to the disinfection and other exercises that are going on there,” he added.