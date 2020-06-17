The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has been listed among the top universities in the world.

A statement issued by the university today, Wednesday said it “emerged strongest in teaching and learning. Its overall profile shows top performance across various indicators with ‘A’ (very good) scores overall.”

According to the university, the ranking done by U-Multirank, also placed UPSA as one of the top two universities in West Africa on the Africa list which had 23 universities from nine countries making it to the master list of universities.

The 2020 edition of U-Multirank features 1,759 universities from 92 countries and provides a common platform for participants to compare with each other on a like-with-like basis.

The U-Multirank is an alternative approach to comparing university performance. Its multi-dimensional approach compares the performance of universities across a range of different activities, grading each of them from ‘A’ (very good) to ‘E’ (weak).

“UPSA has also retained its position as one of the best three (3) universities in Ghana in the 2020 Global Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings,” the statement added.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) balancing their scores across broad areas such as research, outreach and stewardship.

This year only three universities in Ghana were accepted to the ranking list, including UPSA although participating universities increased from a little over 400 to 766 universities from 85 countries. The other Ghanaian universities in the rankings are the University of Ghana and Ashesi University.

UPSA was ranked in the 401+ position (same position as the University of Ghana) whilst Ashesi was

ranked in the 301+ position.

The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Abednego F. O. Amartey welcomed the news of UPSA’s latest rankings.

He is quoted in the statement as saying: “This is an endorsement of the university’s effort to attain global status, and to remain nationally entrenched, regionally relevant and globally recognised.” He commended faculty, staff and students, the alumni and all stakeholders for their diverse contributions in making these achievements possible.”

About UPSA

UPSA is one of the fastest-growing public universities in sub-Saharan Africa devoted to business studies and relevant courses in humanities including ICT, Communications and law. UPSA’s relevance is even strengthened through research and teaching.

The University is also a member of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programmes (ACBSP) based in the United States.

UPSA is also widely acclaimed for its dual qualification programmes and Distance Education with reliable online/virtual learning resources.

It is the only University mandated to offer both professional and academic programmes in Ghana with top-notch industry-experienced, local and international Faculty.

