Persons in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region who fail to wear nose masks in public places will be made to pay a spot fine of GHS20.

This comes after the Ho Municipal Assembly passed a by-law to that effect.

The Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Letsa in a Citi News interview said the Regional Security Council has instituted a task force at the various assemblies to oversee the implementation of the directive.

“The Ho Municipality passed a by-law to institute a fine of a minimum of GHS20 for those who will not comply with the directive of wearing a face mask. We are in the regional capital and we know what is going on. There is a lot of enforcement in the Ho township.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 11th address made the wearing of face masks mandatory.

He pointed out the Police and law enforcement agencies will enforce this directive through an Executive Instrument.

“With the doctors and scientists telling us that the virus is transmitted from human contact, through talking, singing, coughing and sneezing, which results in sending droplets of the virus from one person to another, residents of these four regions, and, indeed, all Ghanaians, must remember that the wearing of masks is now mandatory.”

“Leaving our homes without a face mask or face covering on is an offence. The Police have been instructed to enforce this directive, which is the subject of an Executive Instrument,” the President said in his address to the nation on Sunday.”