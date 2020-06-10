Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged critics of his infrastructural achievements during his tenure of office to get a copy of the Green Book to verify his projects.

John Mahama who is also the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer for the 2020 general elections insisted that his projects “are all documented in the Green book and I urge all doubters to get a copy and step into their communities and cross-check if the projects outlined there, the E-blocks, the interchanges, the hospitals, and other transformational projects exist only in that book.”

Mr. Mahama gave the advice today, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, during a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the NDC’s 28th anniversary at the party’s headquarters in Accra in response to criticisms from President Akufo-Addo.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo during the commissioning of the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange last week said John Mahama and the NDC’s claims of delivering unprecedented infrastructure never existed in reality but only in their Green Book.

“We made a pledge to the Ghanaian people to expand and improve the road network while closing the missing links in the network. We had to make this pledge because we know that the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was fantasy; existing in the Green Book and not on the ground,” Akufo-Addo said.

NDC officials take on Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo’s comments received an immediate response from the NDC.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi in a tweet urged President Akufo-Addo to give credit to former President Mahama for his investments in the road sector.

“President Akufo-Addo must learn to give credit where credit is due. Enough of the plagiarisation of Mahama projects. The Tema Motorway Interchange remains the brainchild of the Visionary John Dramani Mahama,” he argued in the tweet.

