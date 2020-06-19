Vodafone Ghana has distributed Vodafone branded nose mask to its trade partners across the country in line with its commitment to support the COVID-19 fight and efforts to cushion stakeholders.

The initiative which is an industry-first activity by Vodafone Ghana was led by the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana and a delegation of Vodafone staff to ensure all trade partners including Vodafone Cash agents, distributors, and freelancers are safe in the markets.

Speaking during the distribution, Chief Executive Officer for Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai said, the gesture was an act of love and appreciation for Vodafone trade partners for the contribution towards the growth of Vodafone.

“This gesture is on behalf of the Management team of Vodafone Ghana to demonstrate our appreciation to our agents who are on the ground selling our SIM cards and scratch cards. This is one of the many ways Vodafone wants to say ‘thank you’ to all our agents across the 16 regions in Ghana,” she said.

“Also, following the directive from the president on the 14th of June declaring the wearing of masks as mandatory, we want to make sure all our trade partners in the country adhere to the measures during this challenging period to avoid contracting the virus. If Vodafone is going to survive, we need to always lookout for the people on the ground working for the company. If something happens to these agents and their families, Vodafone doesn’t have a business. So we want to them to safe by always wearing their nose mask while they work and serve our customers”, she added.

Reiterating the company’s commitment to the fight of COVID-19 in Ghana, Mrs. Obo-Nai, stated that, since the pandemic hit in Ghana, the company has been supporting students learn while they stay home, ensuring employees are safe and introducing innovative initiatives for customers and the society at large.

“We have launched our pioneering Healthline Medical Call Centre to help provide guidance and dispel the misinformation out there about COVID-19. The Centre is open daily from 8am to 8pm and can be accessed for free by simply dialling 255 from any Vodafone number or MTN number for FREE. We have also donated boxes of PPE to the Ghana Medical Association, key hospitals leading the treatment of COVID-19 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Brong, and Ashanti Upper West Regions, and the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) in the Greater Accra Region to support the assembly with the distribution of nose masks to residents, drivers, traders and market women within the various communities in La”.

“We are reassuring our trade partners and our cherished customers of our support in these unprecedented times”, she concluded.