The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to begin the compilation of the new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.

A letter to the political parties, signed by the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Dr Bossman Asare and sighted by Citi News, said the exercise will be held at all registration centres and district offices of the EC nationwide.

“This letter comes to inform you that the 2020 Voters Registration Exercise has been scheduled to commence on Tuesday, the 30th of June, 2020. The registration will be held at all registration centres and district offices of the Electoral Commission throughout the country,” the EC added in the letter.

Parliament gives EC green light to compile new voters register

Parliament has also voted to allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to use the Ghana Card and Passports as the only forms of identification for persons registering to vote.

The House voted in a 102 to 96 decision in favour of the amendment of the Constitutional Instrument empowering the EC to organise elections in the country.

The EC presented the Public Election (Amendment) Regulation, 2020 (C.I. 126) to Parliament to amend C.I 91 in order to change the current identification requirements.

Below is the letter from the Commission

