The Western Regional Paramount Queen Mothers Association has supported the Sekondi Central Prisons with COVID-19 relief items.

The items worth over five thousand Ghana Cedis included drugs, bags of rice, crates of eggs, boxes of soaps and other groceries.

President of the Association, Awulae Ndabozom II, told Citi News that the items are meant to protect and help boost the immune system of the prisoners in the current times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We came here to donate some items to the inmates of the Sekondi Prisons because of the Coronavirus. This is to just support them to survive. It is not going to be a one-off support, but if God permits, we will continue since we know that they need them. We know that, at this time of the rainy season, some of them fall sick and become so ill and they would need drugs hence they told us to bring drugs. This would help them come back to society healthy.”

The Western Regional Prisons Commander, DDP Mark Agbosu, who was grateful to the queen-mothers for their support said his command has put in very strict measures to protect the inmates as well as visitors which is part of the prisons safe custody function.

He said this requires the regular supplies to support their welfare.

“The Queen-mother’s donation is heartwarming as they are not thinking only about the home but also thinking of their kings-men who are incarcerated. The ultimate aim of imprisonment is not just for punishment, but for reformation and final reintegration into the society after serving their various sentences. If someone in prison goes out with infectious diseases, he goes out to infect the whole public. So it is important that we ensure that their welfare, feeding and healthcare is optimum. We do this with the support of individuals and benevolent institutions. So what we are seeing now from the Queen-mothers Association is generous, hence we appeal to others to do same.“

The Deputy Director of Prisons added that the items are timely to inmates because of the COVID-19.

“With this COVID-19 in particular, you need to build a good immune system with the right nutrition. That is the only way you cannot breakdown even when you’re infected. With the rainy season, we have chest infections, Malaria and we also need antibiotics and vitamins.”

The Queen-mother of Shama Nyankrom, Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba, who is a member of the Western Regional Paramount Queen-mothers Association, said the queens are playing their part in the fight against COVID-19 by sensitizing their citizenry against COVID-19 infections.

“As individual queens, we have been talking to our communities and participating in radio sensitization programmes about the Virus and how they can protect themselves. People should be conscious and not think that the virus does not exist.“