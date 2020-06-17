How do you want your waakye served?

Ordinarily, waakye is sold in leaves, polythene bags or in packs. But there seems to be a new way of packaging the Ghanaian delicacy for public consumption.

Photos of waakye in jars which have gone viral on social media have gotten a lot of people talking.

While most people think it is weird to go by that style of packaging for waakye, a few also believe it is a very good way of preserving the food.

Interestingly, there have been photos showing other food like yam and jollof rice packaged in jars too.

Is this a new way of packaging food? Will Ghanaians accept this type of packaging?

Check out some of the photos and social media commentary below:

All this packaging for Waakye. I’m impressed. pic.twitter.com/z1ldcHbUX1 — Mensa Duncan (@mensaduncan) June 16, 2020

This waakye is really nice. No kidding. @ZABaidoo, @CalebKudah when is it coming again? 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j8Ds24PPKR — #COVID19: Stay at home (@jnyabor) June 16, 2020

–

By: ghanaweekend.com