The Walewale Police Command has denied claims that a 15-year-old boy was shot by police personnel during enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in the North East Region.

The Victim, Amadu Yusiff who sustained an injury on his backside, during a party at the Next Level Club, an entertainment centre in Walewale.

Speaking to Citi News, the Walewale Municipal Police Command, Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati said investigations have commenced into the incident.

He narrated that “the people were running helter-skelter as some were running home, so in that confusion to arrest the DJ of the program they heard a gunshot from within but not from the police specifically.”

“So the police were looking for the one who fired the shot but the people started throwing stones at the police and so the police also discharged two warning shots and took away the DJ to detain him.”

“After they detained him they came back to the area and there were peace and calm, it was there that they learned that someone had sustained an injury but we cannot establish whether it was from the police warning shot or the other shot that was heard. The boy sustained an injury and is still on admission, he is doing well as he is being treated. We have begun investigations and whatever happens, we will update you.”

According to the Commander, he received a report about the on-going party around midnight on Saturday, June 6, 2020 and deployed his men to go and order all to leave.

He said those outside the entertainment centre who saw the police ran away, but others started throwing stones at them.

This, according to the commander, alerted those inside the entertainment centre that the police were around.

So they came out and attempted escaping to their various homes but the young man that was shot ran and climbed a tree and so in the process of the police trying to retreat because of the stones being thrown at them, a gunshot was heard.

The police retaliated by also firing two warning shots, DSP Akabati narrated.

This, he said, calmed the tension but later heard that someone was injured.

The police rushed the victim to the Walewale Municipal Hospital and he was admitted and attended to at the emergency ward.

The commander further revealed that some ammunition penetrated through the victim’s buttocks which he believes is as a result of the victim climbing the tree.

DSP Akabati disclosed that health personnel will be conducting an X-Ray on him today, Monday, June 8 to know the level of injury.

He revealed that investigation has commenced into the matter, adding that the organisers of the event have been invited to assist in investigations.

However, no arrest has been made so far.

According to the Commander, he is not certain about the source of the bullet that hit the boy.

But the victim has accused the police of firing the shot that wounded him.

According to Amadu Yussif, he took to his heels immediately the police arrived but was hit on his buttock, He said he didn’t know it was a bullet until he tried to get up and felt the pain and touched his buttocks and saw the blood.

He also refuted claims by the police that he got shot while attempting to climb a tree.