The Ajumako Campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), in the Central Region, has put in place a standby medical team to attend and manage any case of COVID-19.

The Dean, Faculty of Ghanaian Languages, UEW, Ajumako Campus, Professor Charles Owu-Ewie, made the revelation when Zoomlion Ghana Limited disinfected the campus on Friday, (June 12, 2020).

“We have medical personnel on standby who will attend to any student who may test positive for the covornavirus,” he said.

According to him, the medical team will act as first respondents, isolating and managing any COVID-19 case that would be recorded on the Ajumako Campus.

He said the disinfection exercise was the last leg of the campus’ readiness before the students finally return.

“As part of the protocols, every student coming to campus will first have his/her temperature checked before allowed entry,” he noted.

For those who were not resident on campus, Prof Owu-Ewie said, there will be a daily check of their temperatures with thermometer guns anytime they arrived at the campus’ main entrance

On that score, he assured that they will ensure all the students abide fully by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We know there is some apprehension amongst the students and parents, but we believe by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, we will prevent a coronavirus attack on campus,” he said.

While welcoming the idea of mass testing of all students, the dean of the faculty of Ghanaian languages of UEW indicated that thermometer guns would be used as a precaution to know those who were ill for the medical team to advise accordingly.

Further, he said the university has bought Veronica buckets, soaps and alcohol-based hand sanitisers which will be put at entrances of lecture halls, offices and various halls of residence.

“The university also has loads of nose masks which will be given to the students who will be returning to campus,” Prof Owu-Ewie further disclosed.