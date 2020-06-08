MTN Ghana says it has not received any formal notification from the National Communications Authority (NCA) on measures to check its dominance in the telecommunications sector.

The company made the statement after the government directed the NCA to implement new policies within the telecommunications industry and address glaring disparities in market share.

According to MTN, they, however, respect the position taken by the NCA to regulate the sector.

A statement issued by MTN stated that “Scancom Plc. (MTN Ghana) has noted media reports concerning a decision by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to implement specific policies to ensure a level-playing field for all network operators within the telecommunications industry.”

“MTN Ghana respects the NCA’s purview to regulate the telecommunication sector in Ghana based on legislation and best practices. However, MTN Ghana has not yet received the formal notification from the regulator and awaits this to assess the details. Until then, MTN Ghana will refrain from making any public statements or comments on this matter,” the statement added.

Background

Government, in its quest to ensure “proper and healthy competition” in the telecommunication sector, has directed the National Communication Authority (NCA) to enforce the provisions of the Electronic Communications (EC) Act 2008 and the National Telecommunications Policy “to address glaring disparities in market share and revenue share in the sector.”

According to the government the growing dominance of MTN “has impacted negatively on competition and consumer choice, necessitating corrective action.”

It fears this imbalance will “potentially expose the country to the dictates of the dominant operator and negatively impact on competition and choice for the consumer as well as investments within the sector.”

Per Industry Statistics released from the Statistical Bulletin – Quarter 4, 2019 of the National Communications Authority (NCA), MTN has almost 75% of telecommunications market share.

A trend which MTN has shown over a three (3) year period and into the first quarter of 2020.