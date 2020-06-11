Webster University Ghana is set to introduce a premiere college transition program this June.

Amidst the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide calls for equality, people of all ages have had to adjust their plans for the year.

The college transition initiative is dubbed Summer Virtual Learning program.

This online program is specifically crafted to help high school seniors and recent graduates transition smoothly to college, earn college credits in advance and build a network of friends and mentors from around the world.

Webster’s Summer Virtual Learning program is also open to continuing university students from universities across Ghana who wish to earn extra academic credits that may be transferable to their higher education institutions.

Running from June 29th to July 24th, participants in the program will take 2 foundational academic courses carefully designed and taught online by Webster Ghana faculty. They will also be exposed to life skills needed to excel as young adults through a number of ‘beyond the classroom’ activities, purposed to encourage well-roundedness.

“The truth is college success is hardly ever about the books alone. That’s why we included these ‘beyond the classroom’ activities. This largely includes online workshops and activities meant to groom soon-to-be freshmen so they can excel beyond their academics as well,” says the university’s Success Center counselor, Angela Baxter.

Admissions into the Webster’s Summer Virtual Learning program is open and interested parents and students can find out more about it or get in connect with the SVLP team.

Webster University is an American University based in St. Louis, Missouri with international campuses in 10 countries around the world, including Ghana.