The Electoral Commission (EC) has expressed its readiness to conduct the 2020 general elections without any form of dispute.

Acting Director of Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Commission, Alexander Poku-Akutia says adequate preparations have been made to roll out the processes required for a credible election.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court gave clearance to the electoral management body to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 polls.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Poku-Akutia indicated that the Commission will draw on past experiences to hold the polls in a peaceful manner.

“The Electoral Commission is focused on delivering an incontrovertible election this year; elections that will be free and fair because our objective is to facilitate and see that the will of the people expressed is the outcome of the election. It is only when that is done that people will have confidence in our multi-democratic system, the political parties and the EC as well. So I will encourage people to support and corporate with the EC so that our objective of the 2020 election will be achieved.”

Ahead of the polls, there have been concerns by some quarters that the EC is deliberately engaging in activities to mar the elections with irregularities and fraud given its insistence on some decisions it has decided to take.

Already, former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of scheming to rig the 2020 elections by manipulating the electoral process.

According to him, the government fears Ghanaians will not renew its mandate in the December 2020 polls over its poor performance insisting that the NPP government is using the Electoral Commission to carry out its agenda of rigging the elections.

“This represents the handiwork of a desperate incumbent that on account of its very poor performance in government, sees its very political survival only through the prism of manipulation of the electoral process to exclude a section of Ghanaians who they suspect may not renew their mandate at the polls”, he claimed.

I’ll do all I can to make 2020 elections peaceful’ – Nana Addo

But President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to superintend over a peaceful, free and fair elections in December.

He has also assured that he will do everything within his power to at all times protect Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he will not compromise the peace of the country under any circumstances.

“I want to assure you that, the government will do whatever it takes to ensure that the forthcoming campaign and elections are conducted in a good atmosphere in the country. Ghana is today, the beacon of democracy on the African continent. This year, I am determined to do whatever I can to consolidate the reputation of a country of peace and stability. The election will be conducted under a good atmosphere and the results accepted by all and sundry -winners and losers alike. We are committed to ensuring a free and fair election.”