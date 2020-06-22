The Ghana Police Service has said it has initiated investigations into the demolition of a structure located within the premises of the residency of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra.

It has since called on the public to remain calm as it works to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Armed men allegedly invaded the parcel of land on which the Commission was erecting a building on and pulled down parts of the said building on Friday night.

The development has since sparked controversy with fears that it could start a diplomatic row but the police say it is looking into the matter.

In a statement on Monday, the Ghana Police Service said its preliminary investigation shows that the said building was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The Police Service also said it has made arrangements for armed guards to be on duty at the incident scene.

Read the police’s statement below:

Police are investigating the demolition of a structure adjoined to the residence of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra and therefore urge the public, especially Nigerian nationals to remain calm. Preliminary investigation shows that the structure was unoccupied at the time of incident on Friday 19th June. 2020 at about 10:30pm. It is also within the walled premises of the quarters of some staff of the Nigerian High Commission, behind the residence of the Ambassador. where regular Police guard is provided. However, following report of the demolition, armed guard has been provided at the incident scene, while investigation continues. Police urge the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the incident and channel any relevant information to the Police or to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. Any person with information related to the said demolition is encouraged to share with the Police Investigative Team on mobile phone number 0244708705. They can also send the information by email to Police through the addresses: [email protected] and [email protected]

Meanwhile Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has apologised to the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana and has indicated that the Police, National Security and the Lands Commission are looking into the matter.

After visiting the incident scene on Monday, she said “we are sorry this has happened” and promised to ensure that the ongoing investigation would be transparent.

She, however, stressed that the incident was “not a government-sanctioned activity” and that Ghana had respect for rule of law.

The Osu Stool, following the incident accused the High Commission of trespassing on their land but there is yet to be any evidence that it is responsible for the demolition.

“The relations between our two countries are too strong even if there is any kind of dispute, for it to end in something like this, this shouldn’t happen between Ghana and Nigeria.”

In response, the High Commission’s Charge D’ Affairs Esther Arewa said she was hopeful that the investigation will be fruitful.

“We look forward to the Ghanaians government apprehending the culprit behind this and bringing him to book and also that within the shortest time frame, this building is put back up and the premises prepared.”