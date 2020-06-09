Some areas in Accra are experiencing power cuts following the downpour on Tuesday morning.

The Electricity Company of Ghana confirmed that the storm “has caused outages within the distribution network.”

It has however assured that its engineers “are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply to the affected customers.”

“Customers experiencing outages within their individual premises should kindly contact our call centre or report to the Nearest ECG office,” it added in the statement.

The worst affected areas by the downpour included Adabraka, Odorna, Kingsby Junction, Graphic Road, Agbgbloshie and surrounding areas.

Homes were submerged and small containers carried off by runoff water.

Some persons were also reported missing and feared dead.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has also warned of a rainstorm which is expected to hit the eastern and coastal areas of the country today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.