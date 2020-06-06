On the 5th of June each year, World Environment Day is celebrated.

World Environment Day has become the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

To mark the 2020 World Environment Day, the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE) joined the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Green Republic Project to embark on a tree planting exercise at the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

The activity which took place on Friday, 5th June 2020 at exactly 7:00 am saw representatives from the three organizations plant variety of tree seedlings at the roundabout aimed at enhancing the landscape of the area as well raise awareness on the need to protect the environment.

Representatives of the various bodies also used the opportunity to network and share insights on the importance of such crucial collaborations to ensure the needed actions are taken to safeguard the environment.

The theme of World Environment Day 2020 was Biodiversity#TimeforNature, calling on governments, industry, communities and individuals to reconnect with nature as recent events across the world have demonstrated the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which we exist.

The Green Republic Project is a youth-driven initiative geared towards the planting of about 20 million trees across Ghana by the year 2028. The initiative, according to the initiators is a creative response to the challenge of climate crisis threatening human existence and development.

About GRIPE

The Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE) is an industry-led coalition created under the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) by companies with a stake in the plastics sector to integrate sustainable waste management solutions in Ghana, particularly around plastics.

The mission of GRIPE is to implement recycling and second-life solutions that reduce the impacts of post-consumption plastic waste on the environment

GRIPE was founded in November 2017 by eight multinational companies with varied products and a proven track record of involvement in sustainability actions concerning plastics in other countries.

The founding members are Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana; Dow; Fan Milk Ghana Limited; Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited; Nestlé Ghana Limited; PZ Cussons Ghana Limited; Unilever Ghana and Voltic (GH) Limited. Currently, GRIPE’s has 13 members with Mohinani Group, Accra Brewery Limited, KGM Industries, Fine Pack Industries and Pernod Ricard Ghana joining.