The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has suggested that many politicians are unable to criticize their political parties when they err because they fear they will be sabotaged.

According to him, being “solid financially” and not caring so much about one’s wealth will give people boldness to criticize a party they belong to if the party goes wrong.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s Upside Down variety show, the outspoken legislator said the risk of sabotage against party critics is not peculiar to Ghana.

“To speak your mind, you should work hard and have deep pockets. If you are not solid financially, they will sabotage you. Everywhere, politics is like that so for you to speak the truth, even against your own party, you should be financially sound,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong is known for criticizing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the political party he belongs to on a number of occasions, calling the party out on some decisions he believes are not in the interest of Ghanaians.

Some of his comments have been so critical of the party such that some believe he may face disciplinary action from the party but no such action has been taken against him, allegedly due to his influence and significant financial contributions to the party.

“You should not worship your money or wealth because if you do, your mind will tell you that what if I criticize and they come after me, what will happen to my wealth? So let me keep quiet.”

“I personally don’t care about money. I work hard for it, it is good to have it, but I don’t let it get into my head so anything that is against Ghanaians, I put money aside and criticize,” he said.

He however said, he still prefers being a businessman to a politician.