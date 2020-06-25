The price of petrol and diesel in Zimbabwe is to more than double with immediate effect, the country’s energy regulatory authority has announced.
The increase of 150% comes a day after the Zimbabwean dollar fell by more than 50% against international currencies.
This happened after the central bank removed a fixed currency exchange rate in place since March, and introduced a weekly foreign exchange auction.
Zimbabwe has been plagued by fuel shortages for years, compounded by a lack of foreign currency.
In January 2019, violent protests broke out when fuel hikes of more than 120% were introduced.
The state crackdown at the time left more than a dozen people dead.