Zoomlion Ghana Limited says it has completed the distinction of all Senior High Schools in the Western Region.

This will pave way for the return of final year students next week.

The Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Alhaji Abdulai Abdala, said this in an interview with Citi News during the disinfection of the Anaji Cluster of schools.

He however said the company will soon be done with the disinfection of basic schools in the region.

“We have close to about 1,808 basic schools to be disinfected. For Senior High Schools, we are done with that. Today we are done with Anaji Cluster of schools and simultaneously others are also going on in all the MMDAs. We are disinfecting all the classroom blocks and any additional facilities on the campus.”

“Our target of schools to be disinfected for the day is between 25 to 30 schools in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis. On the region-wide exercise, we are looking at disinfecting about 200 Basic schools. We are certain that once we complete the exercise, the students would be safe when they come in. In spite of that, they still have to ensure that the basic preventive protocols would be strictly observed.”

The Zoomlion spraying gang after the Anaji Cluster of Schools moved to St. Peter’s and then to Queen of Peace Academy at Anaji.

Naa Afari Sackefio Wuni, who is the Headmistress of Queen of Peace Academy told Citi News the disinfection exercise gives a lot of confidence for academic life to resume.

“Honestly, initially when government announced the children were to come to school, I was actually scared. But with this disinfection exercise and the promise that the government is going to provide the children with nose masks and Veronica Buckets, it has allayed my fears a little. At least the place would be hygienic enough for learning to start.”

To promote local content and fast track Zoomlion’s contract to disinfect all Public and Private Basic and Senior High Schools in the Western Region, Zoomlion subcontracted four local Fumigation companies including Orion Cleaning and Fumigation Services to help keep the disinfection exercise on schedule.