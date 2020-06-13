As part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Acting Director of the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba in the Central Region, Mr Noah Bukari, has stated that the college has set up an isolation centre to manage any person suspected to have contracted the virus.

“Any suspected case of COVID-19 will be sent to the pavilion and the summer huts in the college which are going to be used as isolation centres to manage the situation,” he disclosed.

This, he explained, will be a stopgap measure to control the virus from spreading on the campus of the college.

Mr Bukari made this known during a disinfection exercise on Friday (June 12), in his college by waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

In addition to the above, Mr Bukari said his college has bought Veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitisers and loads of nose masks to be given to the students.

“All of the above together with the practice of social distancing will help protect the students and the staff against the COVID-19.”

He lauded Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Ministry of Education for the initiative to disinfect the college.

“We are very happy to see our college disinfected against the new coronavirus pandemic. We believe the exercise will help a great deal in safeguarding us all against the virus,” expressed Mr Bukari.

The next educational institution to be disinfected was the Winneba Vocational Training Institute.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of the exercise, the Principal of the Winneba Vocational Training Institute, Mr Martin Ekow Young, could not hide his excitement about the exercise.

According to him, the disinfection exercise was a key protocol in ensuring that the spread of the virus was contained.

On measures employed by the institute to protect the final-year students, he disclosed that the school authorities had resolved every class will have a maximum of twenty-five (25) students.

“There will be Veronica buckets together with soaps just at the entrance of every classroom. We will also make available alcohol-based hand sanitisers for use by the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff,” he noted.

He said the institute had also made provision for thermometer guns which would be used to check the temperatures of everybody coming to the institute.

And though they had not been bought yet, Mr Young gave an assurance that they will be purchased before the re-opening date.