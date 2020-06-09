The Ghana Armed Forces has pledged its continuous support to the Ghana Health Service in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The Deputy Minister of Interior, Major (retired) Derrick Oduro and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General OB Akwa, gave the pledge at the launch of a nationwide disinfection exercise of all educational facilities and barracks of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The exercise, which has been spearheaded by Waste Management Company, Zoomlion, is to get the facilities ready as schools are planning to resume after the partial easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, it was necessary to bring on board all stakeholders in government’s quest to stop the spread.

The military per its experience was tasked to manage some of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases.

For instance, the Elwak COVID-19 Treatment Centre which is under the auspices of the 37 Military Hospital, has so far managed sixty of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases.

Speaking at the launch of phase two of the disinfection exercise of military facilities by Zoomlion, the Military pledged its continuous support to help curb the spread COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Operating Officer for the Environment and Sanitation Services, and the Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs Florence Larbi, said the company is committed to the fight against COVID-19.