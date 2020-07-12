414 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana.
This raises the country’s cumulative figure to 24,248.
The latest update was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s website on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Meanwhile, Ghana has also recorded 19,831 clinical recoveries.
The death toll remains at 135.
A total of 327,009 tests has been conducted from March 2020 to date.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 13,302 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 5,150 and 2,128 cases respectively.
Cumulative Cases per Region
- Greater Accra Region – 13,302
- Ashanti Region – 5,150
- Western Region – 2,128
- Central Region – 1,110
- Eastern Region – 911
- Volta Region – 387
- Upper East Region – 282
- Bono East Region – 201
- Northern Region – 186
- Western North Region – 173
- Oti Region – 115
- Bono Region – 107
- Upper West Region – 70
- Ahafo Region – 66
- Savannah Region – 51
- North East Region – 9