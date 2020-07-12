414 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana.

This raises the country’s cumulative figure to 24,248.

The latest update was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s website on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana has also recorded 19,831 clinical recoveries.

The death toll remains at 135.

A total of 327,009 tests has been conducted from March 2020 to date.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 13,302 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 5,150 and 2,128 cases respectively.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 13,302

Ashanti Region – 5,150

Western Region – 2,128

Central Region – 1,110

Eastern Region – 911

Volta Region – 387

Upper East Region – 282

Bono East Region – 201

Northern Region – 186

Western North Region – 173

Oti Region – 115

Bono Region – 107

Upper West Region – 70

Ahafo Region – 66

Savannah Region – 51

North East Region – 9

