A total of 488 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ghana bringing the total count as of July 19, 2020, to 27,060.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the new cases were from “samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 14 July 2020.”

The number of clinical recoveries has also shot up to 23,044 leaving the active COVID-19 cases in Ghana at 3,871.

Despite the huge number of discharge/recoveries, 145 persons have however succumbed to the disease.

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service shows that Greater Accra is still leading the national case count with 14,923, followed by the Ashanti, Western and Central Regions with 5,642, 2,218 and 1,140 cases respectively.

Another region that has over a thousand cases is the Eastern Region with 1,030 recorded cases.

The rest of the regions in Ghana are yet to cross the 500 case mark.

The region with the least number of cases is the North East Region which has 9 cases.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 14,923

Ashanti Region – 5,642

Western Region – 2,218

Central Region – 1,140

Eastern Region – 1,030

Volta Region – 492

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Bono Region – 166

Oti Region – 143

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 74

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

25 persons in severe conditions

Ghana Health Service in the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Ghana notes that 25 persons are in severe conditions while 8 are in critical conditions.

The Ghana Health Service further notes that 4 other persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.

Below is the full list of active cases in Ghana:

Ghana recorded its first two COVID-19 cases in March 2020. The cases were from some two persons who had returned to Ghana from parts of the world where COVID-19 was prevalent at the time.

So far, 14.2 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded worldwide with 7.89 million recoveries and over 500,000 deaths,