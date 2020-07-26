Ghana’s COVID-19 has risen to 32,437. This was after 582 cases were recorded in the country.

These are samples that were taken from June 29 to July 22, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 23.

This was captured on the Ghana Health Service website on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The country has also recorded 28,927 clinical recoveries.

The country’s number of active cases is now 3,349.

Out of this number, eight of them are in critical condition, five are on ventilators and 23 others are also in severe conditions.

A total of 372,573 tests have been conducted from March to July 2020.

The Upper East Region remains the only region with no active case.

The Greater Accra Region still tops the COVID-19 chart with 16,716 cases, however, the region currently has 1,773 active cases.

The Ashanti Region has a total of 7,866 cases followed by Western Region and Central regions with 2,539 and 2,539 cases respectively.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 16,716

Ashanti Region – 7,866

Western Region – 2,539

Central Region – 1,349

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 577

Bono East Region – 434

Bono Region – 426

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 121

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

