Ghana’s coronavirus case count has crossed the 20,000 mark.

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that 697 new cases have been recorded, pushing the total count to 20,085.

According to the Service, these are samples that were taken from the period June 16 to July 1, 2020.

Five more people have succumbed to the disease, making the death count 122.

The active cases are 5,093 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 14,870.

According to the GHS, 11,911 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing exercises. 8,174 was through general surveillance.

Currently, 22 and 8 of the active cases are in several and critical conditions respectively.

The Greater Accra Region still tops the chart with 10,979 cases, out of which 2,501 are active.

Ashanti Region follows with a total of 4,244 cases with the Western Region clocking third with 1,729 cases.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions have been declared the hotspots of the disease in Ghana.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 10,979

Ashanti Region – 4,244

Western Region – 1,729

Central Region – 983

Eastern Region – 798

Volta Region – 362

Upper East Region – 278

Western North Region – 154

Northern Region – 137

Bono East Region – 136

Oti Region – 112

Upper West Region – 55

Savannah Region – 46

Bono Region – 38

Ahafo Region – 26

North East Region – 8

