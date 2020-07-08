Family, friends and leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will this morning [Friday, July 24, 2020] lay wreaths at the Asomdwe Park to commemorate the eighth year of the passing of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

Prof. Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, while serving as President of Ghana.

He passed on at the 37 Military Hospital three days after his birthday. He would have been 76 years old on July 21, 2020.

Since his demise, the NDC and family have held public lectures to honour him, but his year’s event was called off following the outbreak of the coronavirus and its attendant restrictions on public gatherings.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr. Mahama took to Facebook to eulogize his former boss saying “You will forever remain in our hearts”.

“You would have been 76 years on July 21, 2020. Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us. You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough!”

NPP acted hypocritically after Atta Mills’ death – Ama Benyiwa-Doe

A former Minister of State, Ama Benyiwa-Doe has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of resorting to unhealthy politicking after the death of Ghana’s former President, John Evans Atta Mills.

Madam Benyiwa-Doe described the NPP’s handling of the late President’s death as unfortunate.

The Minister also rebuked the NPP for insinuating that the NDC Government at the time had a hand in the death of the former President.

The former Gomoa West MP also accused the NPP of plotting the downfall of the late President from the time he was sworn in until his demise.

“What interests me and intrigues me is when the NPP keeps asking who killed Mills? They were the people saying Atta Mills was sick, now when his maker called him peacefully, they turned into family members asking how he died.”

“The opponents, who wanted to bring him down, were saying that Atta Mills was sick…and finally, when his maker called him, they said why is he dead and that somebody might have killed him… Can you imagine?” She queried in an interview on Citi TV‘s current affairs programme, Face to Face.