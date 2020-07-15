A 23-year old final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Emmanuel Awuah is in police custody over the death of an Uber driver.

According to police at Tafo-Pankrono in the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel confessed killing the deceased driver after he was arrested.

Police say the deceased, Thomas Danso who owed the suspect an amount of GHS1,200 was unable to repay after he was approached by the suspect on several occasions to settle his debt.

The development angered the suspect who allegedly arranged with his accomplice and told the driver he was engaging his services to Nhyinahin.

The nearly decomposed body of the driver was later found in a thick forest around Nhyinahin and his vehicle was later spotted with friends of the suspect after the owner of the vehicle had lodged a complaint with the police at Tafo-Pankrono over the matter.

Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Commander, ACP Annor Arhin who confirmed the incident said, the suspect was arrested after his friends who were occupants of the vehicle were arrested by police.

“He [suspect] committed the murder with one other person. He committed the act after he took the deceased to a forest in Nyinahin with his friends but they are not connected to the murder case. There was back and forth between the suspect and the deceased over a GHS 1,200 the latter borrowed to fix his car. So when school reopened the suspect told Thomas he needed the money to enable him to finish his course in school but he couldn’t raise the money.”

An accomplice of the suspect is currently at large.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the suspect will also be arraigned soon, according to the Police Commander.

“We will send the suspect to court for him to be remanded properly while we try to get the accomplice”, ACP Annor Arhin added.