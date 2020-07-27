The Rotary Club of Accra-East, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of McCarthy Hill (under formation), on Saturday, 23 July 2020, was at the Tabora Santana community to make a donation.

The personal protective items included 300 re-useable face masks, 150 bottles of hand sanitizers, 100 strips of vitamin C, and educational flyers on COVID-19.

The President of the Rotary Club of Accra East, Mumuni Haruna, who handed the items over to the community expressed the delight of the Clubs to contribute their quota to the fight against the deadly virus.

Rotarian President Mumuni sensitised the community about the virus and urged them to continue to adhere to the safety protocols in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Before the distribution was done to the community, they were educated on the proper use of the mask with advice from Miss Linda Obiri, a health worker and a member of the Rotary Club of Accra-East.

Among others, she informed them that the face mask must be washed with soap under running water, properly dried in the open, and ironed before usage.

She also cautioned that the face masks donated are “Personal Re-Usable Face Masks” and explained that they are not to be shared with friends and family since sharing will defeat its intended purpose of preventing the spread of the virus.

The Hon. Assembly Member for Nii Okaiman West, Mr. Fiifi Graham, who received the items on behalf of the community was very grateful for such a kind gesture extended to them and encouraged the Club not to end there but help to champion such things for the benefit of the people.

In his speech, the Hon. Member reminded the community to take good care of the face masks and sanitizers donated to them and also adhere strictly to all the hygiene protocols set out by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to help prevent the spread of the COVID -19.

Mr. Graham was joined by his unit committee members and other opinion leaders in the community.

Some of the recipients of the items expressed their gratitude to both Clubs and asked for other organisations to emulate their good example and reach out to help others in these unusual times.

Rotary International is an international service organisation whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance Goodwill and Peace around the world.

The Rotary Club of Accra East is one of 51 Rotary Clubs in District 9102 made up of countries Benin, Ghana, Niger, and Togo.