In response to the government of Ghana’s school reopening plan, Africa Education Watch and ActionAid Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to monitor the implementation of the Ghana Education Service’s approaches and strategies towards observing national and international protocols on school reopening within the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership is aimed at monitoring and documenting the lessons from Ghana’s response, with the aim of sharing with the Ghana Education Service and other national and international stakeholders and governments in Africa to guide future school reopening plans.

At a brief signing ceremony at the offices of ActionAid Ghana, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, together with the ActionAid Ghana Country Director, Sumaila Abdul Rahman, committed to a collaboration which will see ActionAid Ghana providing funding support through Africa Education Watch’s COVID Back to School Campaign which has been running since April 2020.

Sumaila Abdul Rahman expressed his organization’s commitment to supporting Africa Education Watch in their relentless pursuit of quality, equitable education in Africa in this trying pandemic era, emphasizing the need to marry the right to education to the necessity of observing health and safety protocols in school, to protect lives.

On his part, Kofi Asare expressed optimism that Ghana’s phased school reopening agenda will be well documented to highlight the strengths and gaps while recommending on strategies to strengthen the reopening of the entire educational system early next year. This will go a long way to inform and improve the African COVID School Reopening Response.

The COVID Back to School Campaign is being implemented in 200 schools across the country.

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) works with Civil Society Organizations, governments and the private sector to promote an equitable, accountable and responsive education system that assures of quality and equal opportunities for all.

Eduwatch envisions a continent with globally competitive human capital that drives economic and social development. One of its key partners is ActionAid Ghana, an organization that works to alleviate poverty and all structural impediments to the realization of the rights of the poor and vulnerable, especially girls and rural children.