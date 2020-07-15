Dr. Adwoa Kwagyiriba, an aspirant who contested in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Effia Constituency has donated GHS5,000 and tens of bottled water to support the voter registration exercise in the area.

Despite her defeat, Dr. Kwagyiriba told Citi News her donation was to support the NPP agents monitoring the ongoing voter registration exercise.

She said the contest is over and it is high time both the losing and winning candidates, as well as their supporters, worked together in the interest of the Effia constituency and the NPP as a whole.

“I decided to donate 30 cartons of bottled water and I have paid GHS 5,000 into the constituency account to support the ongoing voter registration exercise observations because it is a party affair.”

“After the election, we are one family so the party must move on. And because it is a party affair, I have to come in to support the party in the exercise we are doing. So this signifies unity and support for each other to forge ahead for a victory for NPP come December.”

Dr. Adwoa Kwagyiriba also used the occasion to appreciate the support she enjoyed from across the constituency especially women who believed in her.

She said the NPP has competent women which the party continues to support.

The Effia NPP constituency Administrator, Claudia Akatia, told Citi News the constituency is very grateful to Dr. Adwoa Kwagyiriba for the items and money donated.

She said it would surely cushion resources the party has already committed towards the exercise and enhance the work of the party’s agents.