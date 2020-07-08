The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku–Agyemang on her nomination as the running mate to flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

The Association in a press statement on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, described the nomination and subsequent acceptance as heartwarming.

The AWLA further wished her well on her journey.

Background

John Dramani Mahama on Monday, July 6, 2020, named former Education Minister, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 polls.

The National Executive Committee of the party unanimously approved of her nomination.

Professor Jane Opoku–Agyemang also accepted the nomination and promised to use all her energies to work for the NDC to regain power in the upcoming 2020 presidential polls.

Below is the press statement from AWLA:

PRESS RELEASE

ACCRA, 7TH JULY, 2020

AFRICAN WOMEN LAWYERS ASSOCIATION (AWLA), GHANA CONGRATULATES PROFESSOR NAANA JANE OPOKU- AGYEMANG.

The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) wishes to congratulate Professor Naana Jane Opoku– Agyemang on her nomination and acceptance as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

Indeed her nomination and acceptance of this respectable position,is heartwarming news to AWLA, which prides its role in the forefront of gender advocacy and empowerment and has always stood for the inclusion of women at the highest level of decision-making especially in politics. Women’s participation in politics helps advance gender equality and impacts positively on the development and implementation of a range of policy prescriptions.

It is in this light that AWLA welcomes this nomination and also sends its best wishes to the Professor.It is our hope that she will embrace this opportunity and deliver on her roles and responsibilities as Vice – Presidential Candidate as she has shown in other areas of her professional and political life. This will indeed set the pace for a monumental increase in the rate of women representation in Politics in Ghana, Africa and Beyond.

SIGNED

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

EDNA KUMA