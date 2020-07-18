Clement Foh Baah, known in music circles as Ahkan has released a new song that features AY Poyoo, Ablekuma Nana Lace, and Shatta Bundle.

Titled ‘Blessings’ the song talks about God’s kindness and the fortunes on his life.

According to the former Ruff N Smooth member, he decided to feature the three personalities because he felt there are some unique attributes he could tap from them.

AY Poyoo, since bursting onto the music scene with his unique GOAT brand has won the hearts of both local and international entertainment fans. Ablekuma Nana Lace has also dazzled and regaled people with his outlandish style of rapping ad singing.

Shatta Bundle is not an artiste but he also brought on board the usual humour he exudes on a normal day.

Since he went solo, Ahkan has released songs such as ‘Yawa’, ‘Amina’, ‘Woa’, ‘Obama Dance,’ ‘Man Dey Hustle’ and ‘Bad Energy.’