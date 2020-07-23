The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has described as needless, the statement by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which attributed the request for Interpol to issue a red alert notice for the arrest of a brother of former president, John Mahama, over his alleged role in the Airbus bribery case, to his office.

According to Martin Amidu, the action of the police was extraordinary and unusual, as such arrest notices form Interpol already state the law enforcement agency at whose request it was issued.

The Police administration had noted that Interpol’s Red Alert for the arrest and possible extradition of Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Adam Mahama, and three others, was upon the request of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The statement from the Police was meant to clarify earlier reports that suggested that Interpol had issued an arrest warrant for the said individuals.

But a statement published on the website of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, today Thursday, July 23, 2020, clarified that:

“On 17th July 200, it came to the notice of the SP that the Police/CID had usually gone out of its way to issue a news release to the media dated 16th July 2019 on the publication of Interpol Red Notice” informing the public that the Red Notice was issued at the behest of this Office. this office as an independent and active agency took the view that the publication made in its behalf was unusual, extraordinary, needless and gratuitous as every Interpol red notice states its content the law enforcement agency at whose behest it is issued”

Martin Amidu also described some young legal practitioners, whom he alleges attacked his personality and called the red notice fake, as unethical lawyers.

Martin Amidu expressed shock to “learn later and read online that a bunch of young, inexperienced and unethical lawyers were referring to the Red Notices as fake while at the same time heaping insults and attributing unwarranted motives to the person and character of the SP for doing his work as the Special Prosecutor to fight provable corruption.”

He also took on lawyers criticising his work describing them as “inexperienced.”

“The SP is well known in this country and amongst the community of ethical lawyers and the senior judiciary as a person who had practised the law ethically for upwards of forty years. Some of the unethical lawyers who were assaulting the person and character of the SP on the airwaves are lawyers who are in their twenties and early thirties: they have not been yet cut their teeth at the Ghana Bar. The SP refused to be drawn into the affray of turning law into politics as is the forte of those unethical and inexperienced lawyers with no or very limited distinguished courtroom practice vindicating their standing as lawyers in the Ghana Law Reports,” he added.

Forgery and Impersonation

He further assured the general public that the investigation into the airbus saga has been thorough and has unearthed the commission of other related crimes.

According to the Office, its investigations have shown that some of the players in the scandal engaged in impersonation and forged documents for the acquisition of a Ghanaian passport.

The statement signed by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu said some of the players portrayed themselves as graduates of the University of Ghana and civil servants and forged other documents.

“The SP wishes to assure the noisemakers that the investigation into the Airbus SE bribery case in Ghana has been so thorough that it has even unearthed suspected commission of other related crimes of impersonation as graduates of the University of Ghana, a civil servant and forgeries in the application for the acquisition of a Ghanaian passport connected to this bribery case.

“The unethical and touting layers ought to know better than the guarantors of the Ghanaian passport are prima facie abettors of the impersonation and forgeries, as much as the guarantor who claimed falsely to be a civil servant. The passport has relevance to documents employed in facilitating the Airbus SE (Ghana) bribery,” the Special Prosecutor’s office noted in a statement.