The National Democratic Congress in Ajumako Enyan Essiam says it will petition the five paramount Chiefs in Ajumako to intervene in the situation where some non-residents are alleged to have been bused to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

According to the Communications Officer for the NDC in the area, Galahad Alex Andoh, although the Electoral Commission is on top of issues, more needs to be done to prevent outsiders from registering.

“When they bring in the foreigners, we usually don’t want to allow them to register so we use every means possible to stop them and sometimes it leads to confusion and chaos. So we are telling all well-meaning people of Essiam and Ajumako, the chiefs, the security council and the district police command to advise the parliamentary candidate to avoid some of these things. We don’t want this area to be captured as one of the flag points in the country. The busing is becoming too many. Even though we also bus people here, they are indigenes and not outsiders.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission on Monday, July 13, 2020, warned parliamentary candidates and operatives of political parties to desist from transporting applicants to registration centres.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, EC Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, further asked operatives of political parties to stop fronting for people who were not Ghanaians.

He said, “the Commission needs the support of all our stakeholders to compile a clean register”.

He appealed to the political parties to educate their agents to avoid challenges that were needless, saying, “challenges must be based on evidence of people violating the rules on voter registration”.

Dr Asare said some registered applicants were challenged by agents of political parties, adding, “the District Registration Review Committees in the districts have started sitting to check whether those who have been challenged qualify to register and vote at the centres where they were challenged.”

“It is important to point out that a number of these challenges are as a result of people who are alleged not to be citizens of Ghana and not resident in the electoral areas where they want to register and vote”.